Dubai Duty Free Draw: Two Indians win $1 million

Dubai: Two Indian nationals won $1 million at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. Menna Saju, a 40-year-old Indian based in Dubai and Kethankuzhi won the fortune. Saju and Kethankuzhi are the 205th and 206th Indian nationals, respectively, to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

After the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury car and two motorbikes.

John Kurien John, a 59-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW X6 M50i (Carbon Black Metallic) car, with ticket number 1354 in Finest Surprise Series 1830, which he purchased online on 20th January. John has previously won an Audi R8 RWS V10 Coupe (Daytona Grey) car, with ticket 0457 in Finest Surprise Series 1710 on 26th February 2019.

Ezmina Ramji, a Kenyan national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Mojave Silver) car, with ticket 1311 in Finest Surprise Series 1831, which she purchased on 3rd February on her way to Zurich, Switzerland. Adil Raza, a 49-year-old Pakistani national based in Ras Al Kaimah won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Manhattan Metallic Matt) motorbike, with ticket number 1049 in Finest Surprise Series 530, which he purchased on January 13 on his way to Islamabad, Pakistan.

Saleh Al Shawa, a 52 -year-old Jordanian national based in Dubai won a BMW R nineT (719 Aluminum) motorbike, with ticket number 0928 in Finest Surprise Series 531, which he purchased online on January 30.

Al Shawa is now a three-time Finest Surprise winner with Dubai Duty Free. He also won a Porsche Panamera (Volcano Grey Metallic) car, with ticket number 0313 in Finest Surprise Series 1799 on 16th March 2022 and a BMW R 1250 R (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0938 in Finest Surprise Series 482 on January 5, also in 2022.