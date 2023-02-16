Expo City Dubai announces free entry

Dubai: Expo City Dubai has announced Ramadan festival. The popular tourist attraction will host ‘Hai Ramadan’ festival from March 3 to April 25. The festival will feature shows, sports activities, workshops, games and a night market.

Entry to Hai Ramadan, including the Al Wasl show and sports activities will be free. Hai Ramadan will be open from 4pm to 10pm in the run-up to Ramadan, and from 5pm to 2am during the holy month.

There will be a dedicated mosque on site will host prayers, including Isha and the special Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers that are offered during the holy month.