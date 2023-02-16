Football legend Tulsidas Balaram passes away at the age of 87.

Tulsidas Balaram, an Indian football player who won a gold medal at the Asian Games and was an Olympian, passed away in Kolkata on Thursday after a protracted illness, says people close to his family. Balaram, who was 87 and widowed, resided in an apartment in Uttarpara along the Hooghly River. On December 26 of the previous year, the 1962 Asiad champion was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a urinary infection and abdominal distension.

A source close to the family told PTI that ‘his condition did not improve and his last breath was at 2pm today.’

He continued, ‘We are appreciative of the state government and the sports minister Aroop Biswas for their excellent care of him in his final days.’

Balaram played football in India during its golden age in the 1950s and 1960s alongside superstars like Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee, who collectively became known as the ‘holy trio.’

Balaram, a recipient of the Arjuna award, is well known for his Olympic achievements in Rome in 1960.

India, who was put in the ‘group of death’ with Hungary, France, and Peru, lost the opening match to Hungary 1-2, although Balaram brought honour to himself by scoring in the 79th minute.

A few days later, Balaram once again shown his class as India came dangerously close to shocking France.

Due to ill health, Balaram, who primarily played as a left flank or centre forward, retired in 1963.