iQoo launches Neo 7 5G in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: iQoo Neo 7 5G has been launched in India on Thursday, February 16. The smartphone was launched through a live stream event that was hosted on the company’s social media channels.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the device is priced at Rs. 29,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 33,999. It is offered in Frost Blue and Interstellar Black colours. It will go on sale via the company website and Amazon from today. iQoo is offering flat Rs. 1,500 discount on purchases made through ICICI, HDFC and SBI bank credit and debit cards. Further, there is an extra exchange offer of Rs. 2,000. No cost EMI options are available for up to nine months.

The dual SIM (nano) iQoo Neo 7 5G runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and is powered by octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC, coupled with Mali G610 and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 93.11 percent screen to body ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The capacitive touch display is touted to offer 1,200Hz instant touch sampling rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a pixel density of 388ppi.

Also Read: Nokia launches new company’s X series smartphone in India: Price and specifications

The device also offers a graphite 3D cooling system with a surface area of 7,518mm square to manage thermals while intense gaming sessions. It brings a motion control feature that allows users to adjust the touch recognition flexibly while gaming.

The handset has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The rear camera supports different video and photography features including portrait, night, macro, time-lapse photography, slow motion, panorama and dual-view video. iQoo is also offering a Vlog Movie 2.0 feature that helps to create and send vlogs.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor and infrared remote control. It packs a 5,000mAh battery on the Neo 7 5G with support for 120W flash charging.