Kozhikode district court can consider copyright case against Kantara’s ‘Varaharoopam’ : Rules Kerala HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court said on Wednesday that the copyright infringement case against the song ‘Varaharoopam’ in ‘Kantara’, registered on the complaint lodged by Thaikkudam Bridge and Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co Ltd, can be considered by the Kozhikode district court.

The order was passed by Justice MR Anitha while hearing the plea filed by Thaikkudam Bridge against the Kozhikode district court’s action returning the complaint stating that the matter should be considered by a commercial dispute court. Music composer of ‘Kantara’, B L Ajaneesh, who is the opposite party in the case, had argued that since Thaikkudam Bridge is headquartered in Ernakulam, the case should be filed there as per the Copyrights Act.

However, the high court rejected the argument and stayed the district court’s order returning the complaint. Meanwhile, Kantara’s director Rishabh Shetty and producer Vijay Kiragandur had appeared before the Kozhikode Town police station for interrogation, the other day.