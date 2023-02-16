Naxal-Hit Bastar will become centre for production of coffee

As coffee cultivation has increased in the area, Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-affected Bastar region is poised to become a centre of coffee production.

Dr. K. P. Singh, a horticulture scientist, reported that in 2017–18, 20 acres were planted experimentally with four varieties of Coffee Arabica and one variety of Coffee Robusta.

‘The first harvesting was done in 2020-21. When we sent the samples to the Coffee Board of India, our coffee got a rating of 6-6.4, which is a good rating. After that, it was cultivated on 100 acres in 2021-22. Farmers are reaping the benefits of coffee production in the region,’ said Singh.

The coffee produced here, according to Bastar’s collector Chandan Kumar, will give the region a new identity.

‘It has always been a challenge for us to connect people to the mainstream by ensuring employment so that they can move towards prosperity. Today, the work on coffee plantation is underway on 350 hectares of land in Bastar,’ said Kumar.

Additionally, a ‘Bastar Cafe’ has been established here to introduce visitors to the flavour and aroma of the coffee brewed here. The collector predicted that as more people take an interest in it, demand for it will rise.

India is one of the top 10 nations that produce coffee. Indian coffee enjoys a high premium in the international markets and is regarded as one of the best coffees in the world due to its high quality.

India produces both Arabica and Robusta varieties of coffee. Due to its mild aromatic flavour, Arabica coffee has a higher market value than Robusta coffee. Because of its robust flavour, Robusta coffee is primarily used to create different blends.

The southern region of India is where coffee is primarily produced. Approximately 70% of all coffee produced in India is produced in Karnataka, which is followed in production by Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.