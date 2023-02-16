Nokia launches new company’s X series smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Nokia launched its latest X series smartphone in India. The smartphone named ‘Nokia X30 5G’ is offered in 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The device is priced at Rs. 48,999. This is a special launch price and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period. It is offered in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colurs. It is currently available for pre-booking via Nokia India website and Amazon. The sale will commence from February 20.

As an introductory offer, Nokia is providing Rs. 1,000 discount for purchases made via the company website. It is also offering Nokia Comfort earbuds worth Rs. 2,799 and a 33W charger worth Rs. 2,999 free with the handset. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 4,084 per month.

The Nokia X30 5G runs on Android 12 and the company is promising three OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates for the device. It has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits of peak brightness. The display features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection as well. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The device has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel PureView OIS primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle secondary sensor For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax-ready, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.