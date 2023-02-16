Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a photo with star Aamir Khan and notes ‘Aamir is my inspiration’

A photo of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and Bollywood star Aamir Khan at a recent wedding was shared on social media. The Mollywood actor, who is currently making his Bollywood debut as a producer with the Akshay Kumar-starring film ‘Selfiee,’ referred to Aamir Khan as his ‘hero.’

Together with other famous people like Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Johar, the two were in attendance at the wedding. For the wedding festivities, Prithviraj and Aamir dressed in ethnic attire and looked magnificent.

Prithviraj posted the photo of him and Aamir on Instagram. Aamir and Prithviraj could be seen laughing in the picture as he was seated in front of them.

‘Inspiration, idol. Aamir Khan,’ he wrote as the caption.

In the movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ Prithviraj will appear. Ali Abbas Zafar is the director of the movie, while Prithviraj will play the bad guy. The film, which will launch an action series, is a sequel to David Dhawan’s 1998 smash hit ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

In collaboration with the AAZ film, Vashu Bhanani and Pooja Entertainment produce Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie will be released in theatres on December 25, 2023, and was written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It was also produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. In the meantime, ‘Selfiee’ is a reworking of the popular Mollywood movie ‘Driving Licence.’