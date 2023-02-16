Search for Scotland’s new First Minister starts after the surprise decision of Nicola Sturgeon to stand down

After Nicola Sturgeon’s unexpected resignation, the search for Scotland’s new first minister has begun. After more than eight years in office, the SNP leader made the news on Wednesday. However, Sturgeon intends to hold onto her position until her replacement has been chosen.

To establish a schedule for a leadership election, the SNP national executive committee will convene on Thursday night.

Since there is no obvious successor, the party’s first leadership election in almost 20 years may feature a discussion on strategy and future course. Before going on maternity leave, Kate Forbes served as the finance secretary.

She might be replaced by Angus Robertson, the secretary of the constitution, or John Swinney, the deputy first minister.

The names of Justice Secretary Keith Brown and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf have come up as potential candidates, however, no one has expressed their intention to stand.

The announcement was made by Sturgeon at a news conference held at her official Edinburgh residence, Bute House.