Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad made it official

Swara Bhasker confirmed her marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad on Twitter. The actress detailed their love story in a film that featured a collage of all their wonderful moments. The actress from Veere Di Wedding revealed that the couple had legally wed on January 6, 2023, according to the Special Marriage Act.

In the video’s title, she stated, ‘There are times when you look very far and wide for something that was right there all along. Although we were looking for love, we first found friendship. Then, we came across one another! I’m glad you’re here, @FahadZirarAhmad. Although hectic, it is yours! (sic)’.