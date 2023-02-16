Two aircraft reported seeing a meteorite in Texas with residents saying that they heard a loud explosion

On Wednesday, a meteorite was spotted in Texas by two aircraft, and locals claimed to have heard a thunderous explosion. The police reported that the meteorite was seen above South Texas and that two aircraft informed Houston Air Traffic Control of the discovery.

Around 8:30 p.m., the police reported that a meteorite had been spotted in Texas. The precise location of the meteorite’s impact is still unknown.

Additionally, others said that their homes began to tremble because of how intense the explosion was. Sheriff Eddie Guerra of Hidalgo County stated that it is unknown exactly where the point of impact occurred. ‘There have been no reports of any harm in that area,’ he said.

Police Chief Cesar Torres told KVEO-TV that they started getting calls about a meteorite in Texas at around 6 pm. The calls gradually started growing and now hundreds of residents have called in reporting about the Texas meteorite. People reportedly said that they ‘heard the earth shake.’