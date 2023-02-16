UAE based airline announces new flight service

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launched a new flight service to Saudi Arabia. The air carrier will operate daily flights to Holy City of Madinah. Madinah is a place of great significance in Islam, is known as ‘The Enlightened City’. It is home to the oldest mosque in the world.

Tickets start at Dh219, and are available for sale at the airline’s official website. Passengers can book their flights on on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app. Madinah will be the second destination of the airline in Saudi Arabia after Dammam.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare and efficient travel options to Samarkand and Tashkent in Uzbekistan, Almaty and Nur Sultan in Kazakhstan, Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt, Muscat and Salalah in Oman, Amman and Aqaba in Jordan, Baku (Azerbaijan), Ankara (Turkey), Athens (Greece), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia), among others.