Vivo launches new mid-range smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Vivo has expanded its Y-series lineup in India. The Chinese company launched its new mid-range offering named ‘Vivo Y100’ in the Indian markets. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant of Vivo Y100 has been priced at Rs. 24,999 on Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and other partner retail stores from today. The handset is offered in two colour-changing variants Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold and a third metal black colour option.

The newly launched Vivo Y100 features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has an HDR10+ certification and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. The handset is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC based on a 6nm process and runs FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

The Vivo Y100 comes with a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS. This is accompanied by dual 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 16-megapixel front shooter. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS, and OTG among others. Additionally, it supports a 3.5mm audio jack with Hi-res audio certification.