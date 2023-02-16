Zero FIR transferred from Kohima to Delhi after man pretended to be Union minister Hardeep Puri

According to officials, a case has been opened at the Geeta Colony police station in east Delhi following the transfer of a zero FIR from Kohima, where a man is accused of impersonating Union minister Hardeep Puri and sending messages to a BJP spokesperson.

They claimed that after speaking with the suspect, a labourer from the Geeta Colony, police found that they thought he may have been a victim of a cyberattack.

They claimed that the minister’s profile picture may have been used by hackers to send messages through his WhatsApp account.

According to the police, a zero FIR, which is a FIR filed under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act at a police station when the crime’s scene is outside of its jurisdiction, was filed on February 3 in Kohima, Nagaland, and transferred to Geeta Colony police station.

According to police, a FIR was filed here on Tuesday. The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Puri was impersonated, according to a complaint, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena.

He claimed that the accused was using the minister’s image as his WhatsApp profile picture. Recently, he wrote to Mmhonlumo Kikon, the BJP’s Mizoram in-charge and national spokesperson.

It’s possible that someone hacked his WhatsApp account by sending him a phishing link or by using an OTP. According to police, they have written to WhatsApp in relation to the incident.

He was called in for questioning after being identified by police through technical surveillance and local inquiries, they continued.