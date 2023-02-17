Archaeologists discover the remains of a bar that dates back over 5,000 years in southern Iraq

Archaeologists in southern Iraq have found the remnants of a bar that goes back more than 5,000 years, and they believe that this discovery may provide insight into daily life in the earliest cities. The artefacts were found by the US-Italian team among the ancient Lagash ruins, northeast of the modern city of Nasiriyah, which was already known to have been one of the oldest urban centres of the Sumerian civilisation.

The interdisciplinary team from the Universities of Pennsylvania and Pisa also discovered a sizable oven, eating seats, 150 serving dishes, and the remains of a primitive refrigeration system.

Fish and animal bones were found in the bowls, along with evidence of beer drinking, which was typical of Sumerians.

‘So we’ve got the refrigerator, we’ve got hundreds of vessels ready to be served, benches where people would sit and behind the refrigerator is an oven that would have been used for cooking food,’ project director Holly Pittman told AFP.