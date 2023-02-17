At 76th Raising Day parade of Delhi Police, Amit Shah inaugurates online facility for passport verification

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated an online facility for passport verification — mPassport Seva — and dedicated the mobile forensic vehicles inducted into the Delhi Police to people. He also inaugurated the academic complex of the National Forensic Science University’s (NFSU) Delhi campus.

‘People living in Delhi will no longer have to worry about their passports as they will now get the police clearance within five days as against the earlier 15 days. A facility for passport verification through mobile phones and tablet computers has been launched. On an average, 2,000 applications for passports are received on a daily basis and their online processing will reduce the problems faced by people’, he said. Shah asserted that 2023 will be a significant year for the Delhi Police as it will have to stay alert for the upcoming G20 summit, which will be attended by dignitaries from across the world.

Speaking at the 76th Raising Day parade of the Delhi Police, Shah also paid tributes to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shambhu Dayal, who was stabbed to death by a snatcher in west Delhi’s Mayapuri last month. ‘I pay tribute to ASI Shambhu Dayal, whose supreme sacrifice brought tears to everyone’s eyes’, he said. Dayal (57) was stabbed multiple times by a man he had arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone at Mayapuri. The ASI fought for his life for four days, but succumbed to the injuries on January 8.

The home minister said with India assuming the presidency of Group of 20 (G20), the year 2023 assumes significance. ‘The year 2023 is very important for the Delhi Police. From the point of view of security and the traffic system during the G20 summit, the city police will have to stay alert since the heads of several countries will be here’, he said.

Pointing out that the city police has received mobile forensic vans now, Shah said, ‘In the coming days, the Delhi Police will become the first police force in the country to investigate every crime punishable with six years in jail and more by the visit of a forensic team. ‘There is a great need to strengthen the country’s judicial system on the basis of forensic science evidence. When this vehicle, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and 14 different types of forensic kits, would visit the crime scene, the conviction rate will significantly increase’.

The home minister pointed out that a modern building built at a cost of Rs 34 crore for educational facilities on the NFSU’s Delhi campus has also been inaugurated. ‘This building, spread over an area of more than 5,000 square metres, would help the students and provide them a good environment for studies and research. Ninety modern hostel rooms are available in the building. In the coming days, forensic investigation would play a very important role in the process of justice dispensation’, he said.

Shah said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government is going to introduce ‘radical’ changes in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Evidence Act in the days to come. ‘These three laws would be brought in accordance with the time and spirit of the Constitution and would be further strengthened with the availability of forensic and other evidence to strengthen internal security. For this, the network of forensic science has to be spread across the country’, he said.

Shah said the Delhi Police has started the trial of one of these reforms, under which a forensic science team’s visit is being made mandatory for every crime punishable with six years in jail and more. The home minister also said after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a huge change with a reduction in terror activities and resumption of tourism. ‘After the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, our security agencies have complete dominance over terrorism. According to the latest data from Jammu and Kashmir, there has been a huge decline in terrorist incidents. Crores of people are visiting Kashmir for tourism. Instead of incidents of stone-pelting, processions and bandhs that used to happen earlier, today the whole of Kashmir is free from these incidents and welcoming lakhs of tourists.

‘Left-wing extremism had been a matter of great concern for our country for many decades, but now it has decreased drastically. The lowest figures of left-wing extremism violence have been witnessed in 2022. It has now been confined to the area under 46 police stations only, which is a huge achievement’, he said. Shah said earlier, many groups spreading insurgency were active in the northeast, but now, peace has been established there and the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) removed from 60% area in the region. More than 8,000 youngsters in the northeast have given up arms and joined the mainstream, he added. The Delhi Police has left no stone unturned to strengthen the ‘NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyan’ launched by the Centre under Modi’s leadership, Shah said.

The prime minister has approved a huge budget in the cabinet to increase the housing satisfaction ratio for Delhi Police and all CAPF personnel, he said while expressing confidence that the government will take the housing satisfaction ratio of the country’s police forces and CAPFs above 60% before 2024. Shah said the humane side of the Delhi Police was seen by everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic as the personnel helped the elderly people and other vulnerable sections of the society. ‘During this time, many security personnel also lost their lives’, he pointed out.