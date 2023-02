A Nigerian woman was detained at Delhi International Airport on Friday, according to a customs official, for allegedly bringing cocaine worth 18 crore into the nation.

After arriving from Addis Abeba on February 8 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, the accused was detained, according to him.

He claimed that 1.2 kilogramme of cocaine worth 18 crore rupees was found hidden in her bag’s fake cavity and that additional research into the incident is ongoing.