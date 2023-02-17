Biden says that if any aerial object is seen as a threat to the nation, he won’t hesitate to bring it down

On February 16, US President Joe Biden stated that he would not hesitate to bring down any aerial object he deemed to be a threat to the country.

The balloon controversy has increased hostilities between the US and China. It all began last week when a white Chinese balloon was spotted flying in US territory.

After tracking it for a few days, the US government finally sent out fighter jets to shoot it down. To examine the balloon, which was thought to be a Chinese eavesdropping device, they recovered debris.

At the White House press conference, Biden stated, ‘We acted out of an abundance of caution’ at the time when the US had the chance to safely remove the objects.

After the suspected spy balloon, the US also shot down two other unidentified objects, a total of three in one week, a ‘high-altitude object’ was shot down when it was flying over Alaska and one was shot down over Canada.