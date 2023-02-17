Big Ticket Raffle Draw: 3 expats including 2 Indians win Dh100,000 each

Abu Dhabi: 3 expats including 2 Indians won Dh100,000 each at the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly e-draw. Deepu Balan K, an Indian expat living in Dubai, Renjith Kumar, another Indian national based in Abu Dhabi and Filipino expat William Rodriguez a long-time resident of Qatar have won the fortune.

Deepu Balan K who works as a graphic designer has purchased his first Big Ticket with 6 of his colleagues and will share the fortune with them

Also Read: Know how to send high-quality photos on WhatsApp

Big Ticket customers who purchase raffle tickets in February are automatically entered into weekly electronic draws that will see three winners walk away with Dh100,000 every month. Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh15-million grand prize on March 3.