Can the Fantastic Four and Ant-Man crossover? Peyton Reed shares wish list.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently running in theatres. Peyton Reed is the director of the Paul Rudd movie. Reed discussed the third installment of the Ant-Man world with IndiaToday. First hand about a crossing on his wish list and the quantum world. He also talked about visiting India and whether it was in the future plans.

‘I grew up being a great Fantastic Four fan,’ Peyton said when asked about the grand crossover he could see. That crossover would be enjoyable. ‘I believe that was one of the aspects of comics that I enjoyed as a child. After reading The Avengers, Spider-Man, or The Fantastic Four, new characters would occasionally appear in those comic books. One of the interesting things about the MCU, in my opinion, is how they’ve kind of adopted the same structural concept where a different character might appear in a different movie.’

‘Thus, in my opinion, the Fantastic Four would be fantastic, he said. Moreover, they are both named after bugs, so I suppose I’m hoping for a bit more Spider-Man and Ant-Man crossover.’

He continued by mentioning his desire to visit India, saying, ‘I have never gone to India, but it’s one of the countries I’ve been wanting to see. Hence, I have hope that I can complete it soon. And I’m delighted to learn that India has a sizable fanbase.’

Kang, a new anti-hero, is introduced to MCU viewers in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Jonathan).