During a recruitment drive for the Mumbai Police, a man dies after finishing a 1.6-kilometer run.

An official reported that a 26-year-old guy who was taking part in the police recruitment drive in Mumbai on Friday passed away after sprinting 1600 metres as part of the required physical testing.

The incident happened at 11 a.m. on the Vidyanagri campus grounds of Mumbai University, and the candidate has been identified as Ganesh Ugale, a Washim district resident who lives about 550 kilometres away.

‘Ugale collapsed on the ground after finishing the 1600 metres because to dizziness. When he arrived at Santacruz’s civic VN Desai hospital, the doctors had already proclaimed him dead’ the representative told.

‘Running alongside him was his brother, who is also applying for police positions. The post-mortem report will reveal Ugale’s exact cause of death. His remains will be sent to Washim for funeral rites after his family has been notified’ the representative noted.

He stated that a report of an accidental death had been filed with the Bandra Kurla Complex police station.