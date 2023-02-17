Earthquake survived Syrian family of 7 perishes in a Turkish Home fire.

Local media said that a fire that struck a Turkish home where they had moved after surviving an earthquake last week claimed the lives of five Syrian children and their parents today.

The Syrian family relocated from the severely damaged city of Nurdagi in southeast Turkey to Konya in the centre of the country.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and Syria has claimed more than 41,000 lives, making it the biggest natural disaster to strike the area in generations.

The Syrian family, like the millions of others who were uprooted by the calamity, moved in with their relatives in Konya after the earthquake, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

‘We could not put out the fire despite seeing it. A young woman was saved from the window’ Muhsin, a resident said.

According to Anadolu, the five deceased kids ranged in age from four to thirteen.

It wasn’t known if the girl that was saved belonged to the same family.

Around 4 million Syrians live in Turkey.

Many of them reside in the southeast, which has been severely damaged since last week’s disaster, which, according to official statistics, has killed more than 38,000 people in Turkey and about 3,700 in Syria.