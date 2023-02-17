Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee settled lower against the US currency in the forex market. The strengthening of the American currency and muted trend in domestic equities weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 82.77 against the US dollar. During trading, it then fell further to 82.78. The Indian currency ended at 82.83, registering a decline of 12 paise over its last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.70 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.40% to 104.27. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,570.62 crore.