Fuel demand in India rises sharply

New Delhi: Demand of petroleum fuels surged sharply in India in February. As per data released by the government, the consumption of petrol and diesel rose by double digits in February.

Petrol sales surged 18% to 1.22 million tonnes in the first half of February. It was at 1.04 million tonnes in the same period of last year. Sales were 18.3% higher than first half of February 2021 and 15.7% more than in the same period of 2020. Month-on-month, the demand was up 13.6%. Petrol sales had fallen 5.1% month-on-month in January as cold conditions cut vehicular movement.

Diesel sales witnessed a surge of 25% to 3.33 million tonnes during February 1-15. Diesel is the most used fuel in the country. Consumption of diesel was up 16.7% over the first half of February 2021 and 7% higher than 2020. Month-on-month sales surged 10.3% from 3.01 million tonnes in the first half of January.