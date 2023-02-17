Hollywood star Bruce Willis has reportedly been diagnosed with untreatable dementia. On Thursday, the actor’s family released a formal statement revealing his sickness. The information was released months after he declared his retirement from acting due to deteriorating cognitive abilities.

Willis, 67, is one of Hollywood’s most well-liked actors and produced blockbusters like the ‘Die Hard’ films in the 1980s and 1990s. Willis left Hollywood in March and hasn’t returned to the spotlight since.

‘Since we revealed Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis in the spring of 2022, his condition has worsened, and we now know his disease is frontotemporal dementia,’ according to a statement.

The term frontotemporal dementia (FTD) refers to a variety of conditions that affect the parts of the brain that control personality, behaviour, and language.

‘Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,’ the family statement said. ‘While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.’

‘Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead.’