Honor launches Honor Magic 5 Lite: Details

Mumbai: Chinese tech giant, Honor has launched Honor Magic 5 Lite. The handset is believed to be a rebranded version of the Honor X9a that launched in China in December last year. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Honor Magic 5 Lite is priced at EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 33,500). It comes in Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver colours. The Honor handset will be available to pre-order in the European market starting February 20.

This dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone runs on Android 12-based MagicUI 6.1 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU. The Honor Magic 5 Lite sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Honor Magic 5 Lite features a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Honor Magic 5 Lite packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging.