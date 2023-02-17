Huawei launches smartwatch with inbuilt true-wireless stereo earbuds: details

Mumbai: Huawei launched new smartwatch with inbuilt true-wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in the market. The Huawei Watch Buds are priced at GBP 449.99 (roughly Rs. 45,000). It is available to pre-order in the UK in a single black colour. It will go on sale in the UK starting from March 1.

Huawei Watch Buds has a 1.43-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen with a 466×466 pixels resolution. It is equipped with 6-axis inertial sensors (acceleration sensor and gyroscope sensor), optical heart rate sensor 5.0, ambient optical sensor, hall effect sensor, capacitive sensor, and bone conduction component (VACC). The smartwatch stores a pair of TWS earbuds under the dial. The earbuds are stored under a pop-cover and have a magnetic attachment system for easy storage. The smartwatch also has a 3D curved glass exterior and a leather strap.

The smartwatch is said to have a three-day battery life and comes with Bluetooth support. The earbuds are equipped inbuilt microphones and include AI noise cancellation. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of music playback with noise cancellation disabled. The Huawei Watch Buds are compatible with phones running Android 7.0 or later, EMUI 12.0 or later, and iOS 9.0 or later.