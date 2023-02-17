IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package. The IRCTC launched a 10-day travel package named ‘ Dakshin Bharat Yatra’. The package will cover Sri Ramnath Swamy temple in Rameshwaram, Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Lord Venkateshwar Swamy temple in Tirupati, Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga temple and Kanyakumari.

Only 600 passengers are allowed for the journey. IRCTC announced that it will follow a first come first serve rule. The tour will start on March 11, 2023. Passengers can board the train from Sikar, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, and Kota railway stations. The tour will be conducted in a Bharat Gaurav Train.

The tour package will cost Rs 38040 for single occupancy. For double and triple occupancy, the cost will be Rs 29260. For a child between the age group of 5-11 years the ticket will cost Rs 26340. The cost of the package include train journey by Bharat Gaurav Special tourist train in 3AC class, nights stay, travel insurance, transfers for sightseeing, meals, wash and change and transportation. Monuments entry charges, adventure charges or any other sightseeing expenses are not included in the Tour Itinerary.

For more information, passengers can check here- https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZBG14