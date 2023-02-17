Italy opposes EU’s plan to ban fossil fuel vehicles

Italian opposition to European plans to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles in 12 years increased on Thursday. The transport minister referred to a quick transition to electric vehicles as ‘suicide’ and a ‘gift’ to the Chinese auto industry.

By 2035, regulations adopted by the European Parliament will require automakers to achieve a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from newly sold vehicles, making it impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered cars in the 27-nation bloc.

In Italy, which is home to brands like Fiat and Alfa Romeo and where the automotive industry is still primarily focused on combustion engine technology, that plan has not been well received.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, who heads the rightist League, said: ‘We all care about water, air quality, and a cleaner environment, but that does not mean laying off millions of workers and closing thousands of businesses.’