Know all early symptoms of prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. As per studies, it is more common in men above 65 years of age. Now it is increasing in younger people. In men, prostate gland has the higher risk of getting affected from cancer than any other internal organs.

Prostate gland is an integral part in the reproductive system of men. It is situated below the urinary bladder. Prostate gland helps in the production of seminal liquid.

Symptoms of prostate cancer are often ignored. This leads to an advanced and incurable stage of cancer. Because the gland is located next to the bladder and urethra, patients may experience some symptoms related to the urinary system.

According to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, some of the symptoms include difficulty urinating, burning or pain during urination, frequent urination at night, or complete loss of bladder control.Apart from this, seeing blood in urine or semen is also considered as a symptom. Erectile dysfunction or painful ejaculation are also some early symptoms of prostate cancer.

Ignoring early symptoms can lead to cancer spreading to other parts of the body, including bones and lymph nodes, causing serious complications. This is called advanced or metastatic prostate cancer.

Symptoms of prostate cancer include swelling in the legs or pelvic area, numbness or pain in the hips and bone pain. It is important to get tested if you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above. Early diagnosis reduces the risk of cancer spreading to other parts of the body.

The cause of prostate cancer is not clear. Age increases the risk of this. Eating too much red meat and fatty foods and not eating enough fruits and vegetables can increase the risk of prostate cancer. Obesity, smoking and lack of exercise also increase the risk of prostate cancer.