Know how to send high-quality photos on WhatsApp

Mumbai: WhatsApp is the most popular social media platform across the world. The platform owned by Meta has introduced several features for its users. Now WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature to share photos in the original quality, without compressing. The new update is officially out and applicable on both- Android and iOS devices now.

Steps to send photos of original quality from your Android device:

Open WhatsApp and go to settings (tap on the three dots available in the right upper corner)

Go to Storage and Data

In that, tap on ‘Media Upload Quality’.

Under the section, you can choose the quality of the photo from three options- ‘Auto’, ‘Best Quality’, or ‘Data Saver’ (send a compressed photo to save data).

The compressed helps users to save data on the internet. But, you can change your photo upload preference as per your choice at any time.

Steps to send photos in original quality from your iPhone:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings

Now visit Storage and Data

Now tap on ‘Media Upload Quality’.

You may now select the given option for sharing the image which is – Auto, Best Quality or Data Saver.

In Auto, the app will automatically send photos in high quality, only when it is connected to a wi-fi network.