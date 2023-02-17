DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Low-intensity earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Feb 17, 2023, 02:16 pm IST

Srinagar: A low-intensity earthquake struck Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning. , According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake measured 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale.  The epicenter of the earthquake was 97 km east of Katra at a depth of 10 km. No casualties and damage to properties have been reported yet.

Earlier on December 7, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale rocked Katra.

Further details are awaited.

