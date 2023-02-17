Messi’s come back to Barcelona is not that easy

Jorge Messi, the father and agent of Lionel Messi, stated on Thursday that it is doubtful his son will play again for Barcelona. Due to financial fair play regulations in La Liga, the Catalan club was unable to renew the 35-year-contract. As a result, he signed with Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021. At the airport in Barcelona, Jorge Messi told reporters, ‘I don’t believe so; the circumstances aren’t proper.’

Messi ‘has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain,’ he claimed, adding that he had not discussed a deal with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Messi’s contract with PSG is slated to expire in the summer, and as of yet, no new arrangements have been reached.

Jorge Messi said when asked if he would like to see his son play for Barcelona once more, ‘Life takes many turns.’

The December World Cup-winning forward from Argentina joined Barcelona when he was just 13 years old and went on to become a club hero.

Messi amassed a record 672 goals in 778 games across all competitions while playing for Barcelona, where he won 35 titles.