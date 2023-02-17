Oppo launches Oppo Find N2 Flip: Details

Mumbai: Oppo has launched Oppo Find N2 Flip in the global markets. The smartphone was unveiled in China in December last year. Price of the Oppo Find N2 Flip in the UK has been set at GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 84,300) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is offered in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple shades.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.0 and features a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080×2,520 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display has HDR10+ support and is touted to deliver up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, along with 8GB of RAM.

Also Read: Huawei launches smartwatch with inbuilt true-wireless stereo earbuds: details

The device has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor on top of its folding display. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and geomagnetic sensor.