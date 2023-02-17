Police investigates cow vigilantism after finding burned bodies of two Muslim men in Haryana

A kidnapping complaint has been filed against five men who are allegedly cow vigilantes, one day after the burned bodies of two Muslim men were discovered in a car in Haryana. The families’ police report says, Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35, had been taken from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Wednesday.

Nasir and Junaid’s burned remains were found inside a Mahindra Bolero SUV on Thursday morning in the Bhiwani area of Haryana. The identity of Nasir and Junaid’s remains is still being determined by police.

‘Two unidentified men’s burned remains have been discovered inside the car. Our team has visited the scene with the family members to determine whether the two males that were abducted are the same. Their identity would be confirmed following post-mortem and DNA analysis’ Gaurav Srivastava, the inspector general of Bharatpur, stated.

Investigations are being conducted to determine whether the two died in the automobile fire or were burned alive. The car was recognised by the relatives of the two abducted men, who also claimed that Nasir and Junaid knew the owner.

According to the authorities, they are looking into whether cow vigilantism played a role in the fatalities. When compared to Nasir, Mr. Srivastava claimed that Junaid had five counts of cow smuggling against him.

Monu Manesar, Lokesh Singhia, Rinku Saini, Anil, and Srikant are the five men accused of abducting Nasir and Junaid. Member of the right-wing group Bajrang Dal is Monu Manesar. Allegedly, the five accused all identify as cow vigilantes.