Sale of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 began in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: The sale of Samsung Galaxy S23 series began today in India. The latest flagship smartphones series include Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23. The Galaxy S23 series is the first to feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 costs Rs. 74,999 in India, and the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 79,999, while the 8GB + 256GB model of the Galaxy S23+ costs Rs. 94,999, and the 8GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 1,04,999. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra costs Rs. 1,24,999. The 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,34,999, while the top-of-the-line 12GB + 1TB model costs Rs. 1,54,999.

All three models will be available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colours. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is available exclusively on the Samsung website in Graphite, Lime, Sky Blue, and Red colour options, while the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have two online exclusive colours – Graphite and Lime.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications: The Samsung Galaxy S23 runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and 8GB of RAM. The device has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz that can be reduced to as low as 48Hz.

The Galaxy S23 has a triple-rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It also has a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ specifications: The Samsung Galaxy S23+ runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and is powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate spanning from 48Hz to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz in game mode. The display supports the Vision Booster feature and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Galaxy S23+ has the same triple rear camera configuration as the Galaxy S23, including a 12-megapixel selfie sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications: The Galaxy S23 Ultra runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM. It has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz in Game Mode. The device comes with a deluxe quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, and another 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 10x optical zoom. It also has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.