Samosas have replaced cookies as the new favourite evening tea snack of young Britons.

Perhaps one of the most well-liked Indian snacks that has appealed to foodies all over the world is the samosa. Samosas were revealed to be the second-most popular snack to pair with hot tea in a poll performed by the United Kingdom Tea and Infusion Association (UKTIA) among tea drinkers between the ages of 18 and 29.

The British are renowned for their adoration of tea and delectable butter cookies. Hot tea and sugary biscuits have been a favourite pairing since the seventeenth century. According to food historians, tea and biscuits were served during social events. Samosas, a savoury snack, have now supplanted the crisp cookies among young Britons.

Sharon Hall, chairperson of UKTIA says, as young people have started travelling more, they are willing to try different foods and flavours. It’s interesting that the popular market research company Mithal’s poll does not favour biscuit lovers. Only half of those who enjoy biscuits over the age of 55 are in the age group of 16 to 24 who also enjoy tea and biscuits. These polls and studies make it clear that the traditional pairing of tea and biscuits has become less popular in the UK.