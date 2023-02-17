Santosh Trophy: Kerala defeats Odisha to maintain semifinal hopes

At the Santosh Trophy final round on Friday, Kerala defeated Odisha 1-0 to maintain their chances of reaching the semifinals.

In the 16th minute, Nijo Gilbert converted a penalty to score the game’s only goal.

With a 3-1 victory over Goa, Punjab topped Group A with 10 points after four games.

In the opening match, Karnataka tied Maharashtra 3-3 with a goal in stoppage time.

Kerala is in third place with seven points from four games, while Karnataka is in second with eight points from four games.

On Sunday, Kerala and Punjab play in their final group game (3 pm).

The semifinals will be reached by the top two teams.