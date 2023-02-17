Shivaraathri special: Sabudana khichdi is a simple yet delicious ‘Vrat’ meal.

Sabudana dishes are the best things to eat while fasting, whether it’s during Shivaratri, Dussehra, or Ekadashi. A simple and delicious Maharashtrian snack known as ‘vrat,’ sabudana khichdi is typically prepared. The delicacy, which is made of soaking tapioca pearls, receives its distinctive flavour from the ground peanuts that are added. They taste best when paired with pickles or curd.
Ingredients
- 1 cup sago or sabudana
- 1/4 cup roasted peanuts, deskinned
- 3 tbsp ghee
- 1 potato, cut into small pieces
- 4 green chilies, chopped.
- 1/2 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp scraped coconut
- 1 tsp chopped coriander leaves
- 1 sprig curry leaves
Preparations
- Sabudana or tapioca pearls should be cleaned and soaked for four hours.
- Grind the roasted peanuts into a coarse powder and set aside.
- Add the tapioca pearls that have been soaked to the ground peanuts and grated coconut.
- Stir thoroughly, then pause.
- Prepare the potato cubes and keep them aside in a pan-heating ghee.
- Curry leaves, green chilies, and cumin seeds should be added.
- Add the potato chunks when the cumin seeds begin to crack.
- Cook for one minute.
- When you do so, thoroughly whisk in the sabudana mixture to the pan.
- Sauté the pearls until they begin to turn transparent.
- Remove from the stove, then cover with lemon juice.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with curd
