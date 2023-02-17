Shivaraathri special: Sabudana khichdi is a simple yet delicious ‘Vrat’ meal.

Sabudana dishes are the best things to eat while fasting, whether it’s during Shivaratri, Dussehra, or Ekadashi. A simple and delicious Maharashtrian snack known as ‘vrat,’ sabudana khichdi is typically prepared. The delicacy, which is made of soaking tapioca pearls, receives its distinctive flavour from the ground peanuts that are added. They taste best when paired with pickles or curd.

Ingredients

1 cup sago or sabudana

1/4 cup roasted peanuts, deskinned

3 tbsp ghee

1 potato, cut into small pieces

4 green chilies, chopped.

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp scraped coconut

1 tsp chopped coriander leaves

1 sprig curry leaves

Preparations