Stomach ache? Try this recipe of tangy lemon tea.

The majority of individuals enjoy starting their day with a warm cup of tea. It provides an energy boost and aids in overcoming fatigue. North Indians enjoy putting ginger in their tea, even though Kerala is known for its traditional milk tea. Tamilians like lighter tea with more milk while Keralites add water and milk in equal amounts. In contrast, milk powder is frequently utilised in Karnataka. Also, they prefer to drink only a half-glass of tea.

Popular tea variants include masala tea, cardamom tea, ginger tea, pepper tea, cinnamon tea, vanilla tea, chocolate tea, sulaimani tea, and lemon grass tea. Real tea connoisseurs advise drinking black tea to experience the full flavour and aroma.

Lemon tea, a healthier substitute, is a great beverage to prevent gastrointestinal issues, reduce indigestion, and assure gut health. The lemon aids in eliminating pollutants. Those who are attempting to lose weight frequently like lemon tea. Here is a recipe for the ideal lemon tea.

Ingredients

1 tsp tea powder

1 tsp lemon juice

10 mint leaves

1 tsp sugar

Preparation