The top 5 ‘vrat’ dishes for Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivaratri is an auspicious day marked by fasting and prayers that is observed throughout India to honour Lord Shiva. As the majority of India observes the Shivratri fast by abstaining from grains, we have to hunt for other meal options. You can try these five simple ‘vrat’ dishes during Shivaratri.

Sabudana khichdi

Sabudana, sago, or tapioca pearls are the traditional foods served at vrat. Making it is quite simple. It easily fills you up. Sabudana khichdi is a traditional vrat meal that is impossible to forget.

Dry fruits ladoo

The traditional Indian dessert or snack known as ladoo may provide a festive touch to any meal. The ideal snack to satisfy your vrat’s much-needed sugar need is a dry fruits ladoo.

Sabudana thalipeeth

Sabudana thalipeeth, a Maharashtrian delicacy made during vrat, is a sago potato pancake. It’s simple to prepare this crispy pancake. With plain or sweet curd, it can be served hot.

Raita

A revitalising raita that can speed up digestion.

Kheer

This thick almond kheer is given an earthy flavour by the roasted makhana (fox seeds).