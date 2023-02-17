Twitter removes the blue tick off Satyendar Jain’s handle.

Satyendar Jain, the Delhi Health Minister who was imprisoned, had his blue tick removed from Twitter on Friday. A money laundering case has Satyendar Jain currently being detained in Tihar Prison.

Jain’s last tweet was posted on May 29, 2022, the day before he was arrested, according to his Twitter account.

AAP politician Satyendar Jain has lost the support of Twitter, says Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who also demanded CM Arvind Kejriwal to remove Jain from the cabinet.

On May 30,2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a case of money laundering. In April of last year, the ED attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore connected to the family of an Aam Aadmi Party minister in a case involving disproportionate assets.

The minister and CM Kejriwal, however, have refuted the accusations and asserted that Jain is being set up. The Delhi CM has kept Jain in his cabinet despite the arrest.