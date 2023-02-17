Ukraine claims to have destroyed an illegal Russian weapon that rips oxygen out of the lungs

According to a video released by various media outlets, Russia is deploying a prohibited weapon that allegedly depletes human lungs of oxygen, despite Ukraine’s claims to have destroyed it. The spectacular aerial footage of Ukraine disarming thermobaric weapons was posted by the Ukrainian defence ministry on its official Twitter feed on Wednesday (15 February).

According to a CNN report, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been utilising weaponry in Ukraine that have the potential to result in significant casualties along the front lines. According to the research, when this weapon is deployed, it drains people’s lungs of oxygen.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war started last year, claims and counterclaims have been made from both sides over the use of non-conventional weapons, including biological weapons or radioactive dirty bombs. However, both nations deny the accusations.

Both sides even claimed that war crimes have been committed, however, none of the allegations has been materialised so far, with the international community vowing to continue the probe.

According to the report by CNN, the launcher which was destroyed reportedly in the Donbas region was either a TOS-1 or TOS-1A.