Ways to store peas for a long time in the fridge

Here are some of the simplest ways to keep green peas fresh for a long time at home.

Although pencil peas have a reputation for having a sweet flavour, they are the best choice when preserving peas for the entire year. Moreover, pencil pea grains have less starch than other grains, keeping them fresher for longer.

Another hack is to use mustard oil. Peel the green peas and separate the skins before storing them. Now, split the thick and thin peas into their own bowls. Remember that the peas’ fine grains are uncooked. Because of this, there is a high likelihood of harm.

In such a situation, it is better to store thick peas. Now put 1 teaspoon of mustard oil on the thick peas and mix it well. After this, fill the peas in polythene and tie them with rubber and then keep the peas in the fridge. Due to this green peas will not spoil throughout the year.

Boiling the peas is one of the easiest methods to preserve green peas for longer durations. For this, heat water in a pan. Now put peas in water and boil for 2 minutes. Then filter the water and separate the peas. Now take ice cold water in the pan and put the boiled peas in this water.

After the peas cool down, spread them on a clean cloth and wait for the water of the peas to dry. After this, pack the peas by filling them in polythene or air-tight container and then store them in the fridge. With this peas will remain fresh for one year.