4 died, 49 injured in bus accident in Oman

Muscat: 4 people lost their lives and 49 others were injured in a bus accident in Oman. The accident took place at the exit from Qantab Aqaba, in the direction of Al Bustan Road-Wadi Al Kabir in the Muscat governorate. The bus was carrying 53 passengers when it crashed.

Royal Oman Police has started investigations to know the reasons behind the overturning of the bus. It urged all drivers to exercise caution and follow traffic rules to prevent accidents.