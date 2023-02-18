Asia Mixed Team Badminton Championships: India to face China in semifinals today

Dubai: In badminton, Team India will face China in the semifinals of Asia Mixed Team Badminton Championships 2023 in Dubai today. India has ensured a medal in the event by entering the semifinals. The matches will be held today at 5.30 pm.

India defeated Hong Kong 3-2 in the quarterfinal, while China clinched a 3-2 win against Malaysia.

India’s highest ranked player in Men’s Singles, HS Prannoy will face China’s Zhao Junpeng .Both Prannoy and Junpeng have met thrice each and the Chinese leads 2-1. PV Sindhu is likely to face Gao Fang Jie of China. India’s men’s doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Chirag Shetty will face China’s He Ji Ting and Zhou Haodong. In the Women’s Doubles. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face China’sLiu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning. In the Mixed Doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanishaa Crasto will clash with China’s Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping.

Squads:

India:

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s Doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Chirag Shetty, Krishnaprasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women’s Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker

Mixed Doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Ishaan Bhatnagar

China:

Men’s Singles: Zhao Jun Peng, Lei Lanxi

Women’s Singles: Gao Fang Je

Men’s Doubles: He Jiting/Zhou Haodong, Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang

Women’s Doubles: Liu Yijing/Luo Xumin, Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning

Mixed Doubles: Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dongping