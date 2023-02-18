Avoid making unnecessary remarks about religious matters: Nadda warns MPs

The BJP appears to have started walking cautiously on religious issues ahead of the general elections in 2024. JP Nadda, the national head of the BJP, has instructed party lawmakers to refrain from making any comments on religious matters that can escalate into significant disputes. Nadda’s directive followed a period in which party leaders were bogged down in conflicts over religious matters, the most recent of which included the BJP-Congress conflict over a religious seer.

In a virtual meeting, Nadda stated that only authorised party spokespersons would make statements on religious topics like ‘Hindutva’ or ‘Hindu rashtra’ after consulting with the organization’s senior think tank.

According to BJP insiders, Nadda advised party lawmakers to refrain from commenting on religious matters or beliefs if they were adherents to any place of worship, in this case the Bageshwar Dham. Nadda allegedly warned the MPs at an online meeting that making a comment about religious matters could put the party in trouble or cause a bigger problem.

Nadda stated that all party MPs must present the government’s performance record to the general public in their individual seats in order to win votes in the elections of 2024. Nadda also gave party lawmakers instructions to broadcast the President’s speech to the general public during the joint session of the two houses of the Parliament.

Also, he requested that the MPs finish planning the ‘MP Khel Spardha’ (MP sports tournament) as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following party MP Manoj Tiwary’s attendance at a religious gathering held at the Bageshwar Dham, where he allegedly sang a Bhojpuri song and lectured on ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Hindu rashtra,’ Nadda gave a speech on religious matters.