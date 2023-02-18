Disney’s The Marvels get a new release date, debuts its first poster.

The Marvels’ summer 2023 release date was announced at the Disney Content Showcase 2022 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The follow-up to Captain Marvel will be called ‘The Marvels’. Together with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, and others, Park Seo-joon will star in the film. The Disney picture now has a fresh release date after initially being set for July 28. On November 10, 2023, The Marvels will now be released in theatres. Four months have been added to the delay.

Check out the new poster

Marvel also unveiled the first poster for The Marvels, featuring Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, and Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. The heroes from The Marvel series are shown on the poster marching towards the stars. ‘Higher. Farther. Faster. Together,’ is its tagline.

Brie Larson reprises her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the movie. Iman Vellani, who played Ms. Marvel in the Disney+ series of the same name, and Teyonah Parris, who made her acting debut as an adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, will also be included. The forthcoming movie picks up after the Ms. Marvel events on Disney+, where Carol and Kamala switched places.