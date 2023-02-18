Gulf country announces Isra and Miraj holiday

Kuwait City: The Council of Ministers in Kuwait announced the Isra and Miraj and the National Day. February 19 will be a public holiday for Isra and Miraj. Work will resume on the February 20. The Kuwait government also announced public holiday from February 25 to 27 to mark National and Liberation Day. Work will resume from February 28.

Earlier the Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced Isra’a Wal Miraj holiday. The ministry informed that Sunday 28 Rajab 1444 AH corresponding to 19 February 2023 will be official public holiday for public sector employees and private sector institutions.

Isra and Mi’raj, also known as Al Isra’ wal Miraj, is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar.