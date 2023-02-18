Gulfood: RTA announces free shuttle services and parking

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free shuttle bus services and designated parking locations for Gulfood. Drivers can use parking available at Dubai World Trade Centre area. Alternative locations are: Dubai Mall Zabeel Expansion parking, public parking in front of Al Wasl Club, and multi-storey parking in Al Kifaf. Free shuttle buses will be there to transport visitors from and to the exhibition.

Gulfood is the world’s largest annual global food and beverage sourcing event. It will take from February 20 to February 24. This is the 28th edition of the event.